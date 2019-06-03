Home

David J. Sellers Obituary
David J. Sellers, 64, of Avoca, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born in Hazelton on Aug. 2, 1955, and was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Sochko Sellers.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Susan, who died in 2002.

David is survived by his brothers, Joseph and his wife, Donna; Ronald and wife; and his sister, Kathy Mihok and her husband, Joseph. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kieisngerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2019
