David J. Williams, 57, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Dave was born Feb. 12, 2019. Despite having a rough childhood, he graduated Coughlin High School and proudly became an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He was a welder by occupation and a handy man of all kind by trade.
He was a devoted father to his three children, Cathanne, David and Shayla.
Dave was also the loving grandfather of five beautiful granddaughters, Brianna, Shayann, Layla, Symphani and Mariah.
He is reunited in death by the love of his life, Marie Williams.
He is also preceded by his best friend, Rick Hartnett.
Dave will be remembered in three words - strength, bravery and determination - for the heroic nine months he battled cancer. He defied expectations and gave cancer a fight that couldn't be forgotten.
His family would like to express their gratitude to all the care he received from Dr.Greenwald and team, Dr. Horvick and team, General Hospital, Guardian and the PAM unit at General Hospital. A memorial is pending.
Arrangements were entrusted Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019