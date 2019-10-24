Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
David Keene, 55, of Larksville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Residential Hospice Care with his mother by his side. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, served in the Army Reserves and was employed as a painter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Keene Sr.; and his mother, Helen Wanyo Keene, passed away a week after Dave.

He is survived by his brother Joseph Keene Jr.; sister, Kimberly Senchak; former wife, Carolyn Keene; and his daughter, Carleigh Keene.

Memorial services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 24, 2019
