David L. Tressler Sr. Obituary
David L. Tressler Sr., 83, of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Tressler's obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of The Citizens' Voice.

Due to the current health crisis, graveside services in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced in Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020
