David L. Tressler, Sr., 83, Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home surrounded by his loving family. His devoted and loving wife of 62 years is the former Joyce Mack.
Born April 30, 1936 in South Connellsville, PA, he was the son of the late Albert A. and Anna Fallon Tressler. David was a 1958 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He was a 1967 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a Masters Degree in Education and, in 1968, completed studies at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.
After a chance meeting with a hitchhiker, David left his position as a teacher in the Butler (PA) School District and began an extensive, rewarding, and storied career in banking. His act of kindness in helping the hitchhiker forever changed his life and he earned his first position in banking with the Pittsburgh National Bank. In 1975, David and his family relocated to Scranton where he became an Executive Vice President with the Northeastern Bank of Pennsylvania. He quickly ascended to President and Chief Executive Officer in 1978, and was named Chief Executive Officer/Chairman in 1980. He remained Chairman at Northeastern Bank and Vice Chairman/Board Member of PNC Bank, NA until his retirement in 1991.
Upon leaving the bank, David brought his business acumen and expertise to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer for five years. During this period of time he also served as the Executive Director at the University of Scranton Center for Public Initiatives as well as the Northeastern Pennsylvania Physicians Organization. In 2001 he joined The Quandel Group, Inc. as a Regional Director based in Scranton. He held this position until the time of his death.
Ever dedicated to bettering his community David continuously, tirelessly and generously gave back to Northeast Pennsylvania. He served as the former President of the Pocono Northeast Development Fund, a board member and former President of the Scranton Cultural Center, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Economy League. David also served as Chairman and board member for: Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Scranton Preparatory School, Catholic Social Services, Diocese of Scranton Schools, Keystone College, Marywood University, Mercy Hospital, AAA Northeast PA, the United Way of Lackawanna County, Scranton Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Council of Economic Education, Telespond Senior Service, Inc., the Scranton Club, and NCAC (Division of NEPA). Besides serving as President of the Butler (PA) School Board, David served on the boards of: the University of Scranton, Pennsylvania Hospital Insurance Company (PHICO), PPL, Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), NEPA Alliance, Kane Trucking, Pentagonal Board, Holy Family Residence Annual Bazaar, Waverly Country Club, Wilkes Barre/Scranton Airport Ambassadors, and the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. David took an active role in other community causes and civic organizations too numerous to mention. Until his passing, David was an active and engaged board member of the Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, Dunmore, PA. As a member of the Country Club of Scranton for more than 40 years, David was an avid golfer and former board member.
Throughout his life, he was awarded many honors, including the Easter Seal Society Award for Community Service, the B'Nai B'rith Americanism Award, Keystone College's Presidential Medallion, Butler Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, Scranton Preparatory School's Ignatian Award, Voluntary Action Center's Chairperson Christmas Holiday Bureau Award, Lackawanna Bar Association's Chief Justice Michael J. Eagen Award, Marywood University's Presidential Medal, Akzo Salt's the Salt of the Earth Award for Community Leadership, The Northeast Pennsylvania Boy Scouts of America Council's Distinguished Citizen Award and the Penn State Alumni Fellow Award. On February 23, 1991, Mayor Jim Connors announced a "Dave Tressler Day" in the city of Scranton. David was recognized with other awards too numerous to mention.
A man of deep and abiding faith, David and his wife were among the group of founders of the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green. He and his wife remain dedicated and active parishioners. He recently served as an Honorary Chairman of the Living Stones Capital Campaign to raise funds for the expansion of the church.
Through all of his success in business, his family remained his greatest source of pride and joy. He is survived by his sons Msgr. David L. Tressler, pastor of Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston and Atty. James M. Tressler and his wife Erin of Clarks Summit; his daughter Mary Ann Morgan and her husband George of Clarks Summit; his beloved grandchildren Annie Tressler, James Tressler, Matthew Tressler, Caroline Morgan and Julia Morgan and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Ginny Mack of Westerville, OH, Marilyn Morabito of Potomac, MD, Richard and Carole Mack of Greensboro, NC, William Westerkamp of Cincinnati, OH and David and Mimi Elwell of Amelia Island, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers James, John and J.W. Tressler as well as a brother-in-law, Peter Morabito DDS, and sisters-in-law, Nancy Mack, Jeanne Westerkamp, Marjorie Tressler, and Elnice Tressler.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be celebrated by his son, Msgr. David L. Tressler, at Cathedral Cemetery. The service will be private at the convenience of the family.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced in the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green.
In the spirit of David's example in giving back to the community, and in lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in his name to the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road Clarks Green, PA, Allied Hospice, or the donor's .
The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Michael and Lisa Kondash for their commitment to David's care, especially during his greatest time of need. They are also most grateful for the care provided by the eighth floor nursing staff at G-CMC, Allied Rehabilitation Hospital, Allied Hospice, and the loving care provided and organized by Tammy Esgro, Gretchen Jones, Isabelle Standefer, Amanda Ormes, Cala Tolerico, Debi Baldwin as well as David Evans, John Zaccheo, and all others who so compassionately cared for him in his time of need.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash Street, Scranton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020