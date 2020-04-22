|
David Stanley Lapinski passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. He was 76 years old.
Dave was born in Mocanaqua to the late Stanley and Ada Kropiewnicki Lapinski. He loved his hometown and had very fond memories of growing up hunting and fishing on the Susquehanna River. He graduated from Newport high school, Class of 1961.
Dave moved to New Jersey in 1961 and began his 40 plus year career working for the airlines and settled and raised his family in Old Bridge for 53 years. Dave loved gardening, wood working and spending time with his family as the patriarch, "Pop." He was a life member of Madison Park Fire Company, where he served for many years as commissioner.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Sullivan Lapinski.
Dave is survived by his five children, Anne Mainwaring and her husband, Michael, Ohio; Jean Kutz and her husband, Joseph, Monroe Twp.; Daniel Lapinski and his wife, Denise, Medford; Michael Lapinski and his wife, Karen, Aberdeen; and David Lapinski, at home; 10 grandchildren, Benjamin, William, Alexa, Christopher, Emily, Drew, Amanda, Jessica, Sarah and Morgan; his sister, Jane Shoemaker and her husband, David, Shavertown; and many other extended family and friends.
Dave passed away from complications of COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution that would support the health care workers during this crisis.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services and cremation are to be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020