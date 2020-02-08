|
|
David M. Ermish, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Feb. 21, 1970, in Kingston, he is a son of John and Barbara Brulo Ermish, Wilkes-Barre.
David was a 1988 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre and a 1992 graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
He was employed as a project manager at Frontier Communications for over 25 years.
David was a loving father, son, brother and uncle and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He also enjoyed sports and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Surviving is his sons, Derik Ermish, Mountain Top, and Sean Ermish, Hanover Twp.; sister, Donna Matulewski and her husband, Ken, Nanticoke; twin brother, Mark Ermish and his wife, Lori, Pottstown; nieces and nephews, Zak, Allie and Gabi; and great nephew, Xander.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020