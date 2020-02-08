Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N. Meade St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N. Meade St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ermish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Ermish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Ermish Obituary
David M. Ermish, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Feb. 21, 1970, in Kingston, he is a son of John and Barbara Brulo Ermish, Wilkes-Barre.

David was a 1988 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre and a 1992 graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.

He was employed as a project manager at Frontier Communications for over 25 years.

David was a loving father, son, brother and uncle and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He also enjoyed sports and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Surviving is his sons, Derik Ermish, Mountain Top, and Sean Ermish, Hanover Twp.; sister, Donna Matulewski and her husband, Ken, Nanticoke; twin brother, Mark Ermish and his wife, Lori, Pottstown; nieces and nephews, Zak, Allie and Gabi; and great nephew, Xander.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -