David Martin Morgan Obituary

David M. Morgan, 76, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at home.

Born in Charleston, S.C., he was the son of the late Leo T. and Iola Herbert Morgan.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. He had worked as an ice cream maker at Grablick's Dairy for many years. He had also worked at Hillside Farm Dairy and Blue Ribbon Dairy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leo and Billy Morgan; and sister, Barbara Mizenko.

Surviving are a sister, Iola Valenti and her husband, Dr. Samuel, Pittston; a brother, Bob Morgan and his wife, Joan, Wyoming; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit David's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


