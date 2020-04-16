|
David N. Vermack, "Divid," 56, of Old Forge and formerly of Avoca, died unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020, at home.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late John M. and Jeanette P. Howarth Vermack. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and was employed by MTF Biologics, Jessup, as a donor login coordinator.
David was a member of the West Side Social Club and American Legion, both of Avoca, as well as a founding member of "The Squirrels Nest" hunting cabin, Dushore.
David was an avid fisherman, having mounted and displayed many of his prized catches in his home. He was also a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, often making annual treks out to games with his Avoca crew of friends. He was a friend to many and an enemy to none and will be remembered for his humor and personality.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Michael Regan; and sister-in-law, Michalene "Mickey" Vermack.
Surviving are sisters, Paula Regan and companion, John Mickiewicz, Avoca; and Jennifer Menichini, Scranton; brothers, Michael and wife, Judy, Taylor; John and companion, Denise Shields, Lake Ariel; Joseph, Avoca; and George and wife, Helene, West Pittston; nieces, Abbigail Menichini; Ashley Menichini; and Nicole Davis; nephews, Jeffrey Romanecz; Stephen Romanecz; George Vermack; Ryan Vermack; and Kyle Vermack; a great-niece; and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.
A private burial service will be held in Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020