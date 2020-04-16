Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
David N. Vermack

David N. Vermack Obituary
David N. Vermack, "Divid," 56, of Old Forge and formerly of Avoca, died unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020, at home.

Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late John M. and Jeanette P. Howarth Vermack. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and was employed by MTF Biologics, Jessup, as a donor login coordinator.

David was a member of the West Side Social Club and American Legion, both of Avoca, as well as a founding member of "The Squirrels Nest" hunting cabin, Dushore.

David was an avid fisherman, having mounted and displayed many of his prized catches in his home. He was also a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, often making annual treks out to games with his Avoca crew of friends. He was a friend to many and an enemy to none and will be remembered for his humor and personality.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Michael Regan; and sister-in-law, Michalene "Mickey" Vermack.

Surviving are sisters, Paula Regan and companion, John Mickiewicz, Avoca; and Jennifer Menichini, Scranton; brothers, Michael and wife, Judy, Taylor; John and companion, Denise Shields, Lake Ariel; Joseph, Avoca; and George and wife, Helene, West Pittston; nieces, Abbigail Menichini; Ashley Menichini; and Nicole Davis; nephews, Jeffrey Romanecz; Stephen Romanecz; George Vermack; Ryan Vermack; and Kyle Vermack; a great-niece; and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.

A private burial service will be held in Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020
