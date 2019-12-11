Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Exeter, PA
David Pepe Obituary
David Pepe, 80, of Exeter, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.

Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Dominick and Sophie Broda Pepe. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at various factories in the area. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, Exeter.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Alan Pepe.

Surviving is his wife, the former Patricia Stefanelli; sons, David J. Pepe and his wife, Audrey, Coopersburg; Jeffrey Pepe and his wife, Kelly, West Pittston; six grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019
