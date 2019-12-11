|
|
David Pepe, 80, of Exeter, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.
Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Dominick and Sophie Broda Pepe. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at various factories in the area. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, Exeter.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Alan Pepe.
Surviving is his wife, the former Patricia Stefanelli; sons, David J. Pepe and his wife, Audrey, Coopersburg; Jeffrey Pepe and his wife, Kelly, West Pittston; six grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019