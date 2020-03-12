Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
David R. Evans Obituary
David R. Evans, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., with his children by his side.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late David and Margaret Evans. David was a graduate of Coughlin High School. For many years he owned and operated his own advertising business, the Builder's Brochure Company.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen Kay Zelinski Evans, in 2005; and by his grandson, David A. Evans Jr., in 2014.

Surviving are his children, Kathy Evans, Thornhurst; and David A. Evans and his wife, Dawn, Hanover Twp.; granddaughter, Morgan Serpico and her husband, Alessandro, Ashley; brothers, Daniel Evans and his wife, Bernadine, Wilkes-Barre; and Kenneth Evans, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the wishes of David, there will be private funeral services held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the David A. Evans Jr. Scholarship Fund at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Condolences may be sent by visiting David's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2020
