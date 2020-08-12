Home

Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
David R. Hylton Sr.


1941 - 2020
David R. Hylton Sr. Obituary

David R. Hylton Sr. was born on May 19, 1941. Dave lived a very satisfying life. He enjoyed reading, old movies, Sunday drives and especially family get-togethers. He was fondly nick-named by many as the "Candyman" because he enjoyed his snacks, hard tack candies and anything chocolate.

Dave was called home to the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

He will be missed by his wife, Irene; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as close family members.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in his name.

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.


