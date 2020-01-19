Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
David S. Hando

David S. Hando Obituary
David S. Hando, of Swoyersville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.

Born Jan. 5, 1948, he was a son of the late Anthony and Irene Halicki Hando.

David was a 1966 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was employed for many years by Balister Optical, Wilkes-Barre, retiring in 2010.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Charles Hando; and sisters, Arleen, Justine, Lenore, Patricia and Beatrice (Bootsie).

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, the former Mildred Glasson; son, Michael Hando, Swoyersville; daughter, Jennifer Zambito and her husband, Corey, Swoyersville; step-daughter, Laura Finley, Wilkes-Barre; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, James and Dennis; and sisters, Theresa, Dolly and Polly.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020
