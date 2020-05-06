|
David W. Pugh, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Dave grew up in Wilkes-Barre and was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1960, with whom he shared in their monthly meetings and get-togethers until his move to Lancaster in 2017.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964, then began his career as a sheet metal worker, Local 44, until retiring in 2004. Dave was a member of the Masonic Order, Irem Temple Shrine, Caldwell Consistory and was a past president of the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Chanters Association.
David is survived by his wife, Catherine (Shea); son, David and his fiancée,Kathy Canarini; daughter, Karen Gallo and husband, Vincent; sister, Maggie Pugh, Lancaster; brother, Donald; and grandson, Michael.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886; or to a .
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020