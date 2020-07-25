Home

David Wayne Gramps

David Wayne Gramps Obituary

David Wayne Gramps, 61, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Arthur Henry Gramps Jr. and Ruth Ann Kavanaugh.

In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Henry Gramps III.

Although David will be deeply missed by all, he is at peace and will live forever in our hearts.

Surviving are his mother, Ruth; daughter, Jennifer Wirth and her husband, Josh; son, Andrew; grandchildren, Ella and Chance Wirth; sister, Lesa McCormick and her husband Michael and many nephews and nieces.

There will be a memorial announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.


