David Williams, 79, of Plains Twp., passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, while in the care of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born June 9, 1940, in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late David and Martha Arciszewska Williams. David grew up in the Plains area and attended the local public school. He was a graduate of the Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1958.
David worked at Prestige Shoe Factory for 15 years as a box maker until the local shoe industry closed. He then worked for Muskin Pools as a pool assembler until his retirement in 2001.
In his retirement, David enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend of the last 20 years, Patricia Tanner. He also enjoyed being a social member of the Plains American Legion Post 558; Polish Club; Service Club; and the Polish America Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elvira Prociak and Harriett Staniskiewicz; and his baby brother, Richard.
Surviving are his girlfriend, Patricia Tanner, Plains Twp.; son, David Williams, Parsons; and brother, Robert and his wife Adeline, Ashley; two grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of David's family.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020