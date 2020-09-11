Home

Dawn J. Survilla, 51, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home.

Born in Kingston, she was a life resident of Kingston and Edwardsville. She was the beautiful, loving, devoted daughter of Helen J. Hantzes Survilla, Kingston, and John N. Survilla, Edwardsville. She was a 1987 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and a graduate of both Luzerne County Community College and Wilkes University. She was employed by the Social Security Administration, Plains Twp., for over 20 years.

Dawn was a loyal friend to so many. She brightened the lives of her family, friends and co-workers. She was always smiling and would be the first one to greet you when you walked into a room. She loved animals, especially her cats, Boo and Milo. They already miss her so much.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Hantzes; and Nicholas and Virginia Survilla; many great-aunts and great-uncles; and her beloved dogs, Nikki, Rue, Boomer and Prince.

Dawn's passing will leave an unfillable hole in the hearts of those who loved her. The pain of her sudden and untimely loss will be with her family and true friends forever. We will love you always and count the days until we can see you again. Rest easy our sweet, beautiful girl.

A private service will be arranged by Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.

Memorial donations can be made in Dawn's name to Whiskers World Inc., 100 William St., Plains Twp., PA 18705.


