Dean A. Eckrote, 56, of Reyburn, Union Twp., died Friday, April 19, 2019, from injuries he sustained as a pedestrian in an automobile accident in Plymouth.



Born Feb. 15, 1963, in Nanticoke, and raised in Alden Station, he was a son of the late Calvin and Lorraine Lore Eckrote. He attended the Greater Nanticoke Area Schools and served with the U.S. Army National Guard, 109th Field Artillery for six years. He belonged to the American Legion Post, Larksville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Craig Eckrote; and three nephews.



Surviving are his sisters, Debra Conrad (Robert) and Sonia Bowman (Raymond), both of Shickshinny; and Nicole Lanteigne (Paul), Plymouth; a brother, Randy Eckrote, Plymouth; as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who were his pride and joy.



A viewing and period of visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Officers and members of American Legion Post 495, Shickshinny, will conduct a service with military honors at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.





