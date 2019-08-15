Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Dean Jason Christopher Gray Obituary
Dean Jason Christopher Gray, 24, passed from this world suddenly and much too early on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Dean was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 11, 1994, to John J. Gray and Mary Barberio Conrad.

Dean was a talented musician and songwriter, he had a cutting sense of humor and a sharp intellect. His stepfather, Christopher, taught and started him on playing guitar and writing songs. Dean loved the Lord Jesus, popular culture, sports (go Eagles!), music, good food, his family, his friends and his cat, Jinxy. Dean was raised by, and counted on, his grandmother, "Ma," as much as his own mother.

Dean is survived by his parents, John and Mary; his sister, Ava; his stepfather, Christopher Conrad; his grandparents, Jane and the late Joseph P. Barberio; and Philomena and the late Louis J. Conrad, all of Wilkes-Barre; and Doris Levin, Philadelphia/New Jersey.

You are out of pain now and at peace, sweet boy. This will never be goodbye, but until we meet again.

A memorial for Dean will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019
