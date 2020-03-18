|
Dean LaRue Williams, 76, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at home.
He was born in Ross Twp. on March 5, 1944, and was the son of the late Clayton and Elva Sutliff Williams.
Dean graduated from Lake-Lehman High School and retired from Procter and Gamble in Mehoopany after over 30 years of employment. He was a member of the former Bloomingdale United Methodist Church for over 55 years before its closure in 2018 and attended Bloomingdale Bible Church. He was also a member of the Sylvania Lodge 354 F&AM, Shickshinny, for over 50 years. Dean enjoyed woodworking, restoring old farm tractors, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, the former Judith A. Covert; son, Mark R. Williams; and brother, Donald R. Williams.
Dean is survived by his son, Larry Williams and his favorite daughter-in-law, Elaine; granddaughters, Emily "Sweetie" and her partner, Darrin Shimer; and Caroline "Babe;" brother, Kenneth Williams; sister, Lois Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bloomingdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Dave Hossage, pastor of Bloomingdale Bible Church, officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Memorial donations may be made to Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656; or Bloomingdale Bible Church, 238 Silo Road, Shickshinny, PA 18655.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020