Debbie Berry of Swoyersville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Rosetta Lepo Tarreto and the late Charles Daniels. Debbie enjoyed fishing with her family, visiting the beach with her friends and going to her granddaughter's basketball games.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph Tarreto.
Surviving are her husband, Jay; daughters, Candy Cupinski and Kelly Jo Humko; a granddaughter, Emilyrose Berry; and a brother, Ronald Daniels.
A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 12, 2020