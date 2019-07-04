Deborah A. Emershaw, 57, of Shavertown, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at ManorCare Nursing Center, Kingston.



Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the former Joan Golenski and the late William Cease.



She was a graduate of Dallas High School and Lackawanna Junior Business College with an associate's degree in business.



Deborah had worked for Pride Mobility as a technician for some time, later working with The Visiting Nurses Association providing alert bracelets and repairs for patients.



She was a lover of nature and enjoyed walks along the Back Mountain Trail. Much of her time was spent being with and loving her two dogs, King and Jesse.



Deborah touched many hearts and was a kind and loving person. She would also spend time with her mother taking care of the needs of their church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas, with cleaning.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Emershaw; and her father, William Cease.



Surviving are her mother, the former Joan Golenski, at home; brother, William Cease, Clearwater, Fla.; stepmother, Jane Cease, Tunkhannock; and several aunts and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Charles Grube, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Burial Park.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., Dallas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church c/o 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, PA 18612 or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge c/o 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019