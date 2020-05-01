|
Deborah A. Gdovin, 67, of West Pittston, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Eleanor A. Yanchowsky Gdovin.
Deborah was a 1971 graduate of Wyoming Area School District and had retired from Schott Optical, Duryea.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilou Todd, in 2003; and brother-in-law, Richard Todd.
Surviving are her partner, Carolyn Blockus; and nephews, Chris Todd, Calif.; and Rick and Steve Todd, Florida; along with great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were private.
Arrangements were in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020