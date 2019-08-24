|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Hazus, 65, of Ashley, passed away peacefully on Thursday at Guardian HealthCare, Nanticoke, after a lengthy and brave battle with cancer.
Debbie was born Sept. 19, 1953 at Burtonwood AFB in Lancashire, England to the late Francis and Ann Hazus. In 1969, she moved with her family to Mountain Top, where she graduated from Crestwood High School.
Debbie was lovingly known for her unique sense of humor, quick wit and endless jokes. She enjoyed spending time in nature and had a passion caring for all animals. Her contagious laughter and one-of-a-kind stories will be greatly missed. She is at peace and reunited with her loving dog, Blackie, whom she missed so much.
Preceding her in death were her parents; Francis and Ann; brother, Mark Hazus; and uncle, Paul Petiack.
Surviving are her siblings; Barbara Flaminio and her husband, Jim; Richard Hazus and his wife, Martha; Denise Silverberg and her husband, Mark; sister-in-law Joann Hazus; aunt Judy Petiack; life-long friend Gene Kozie; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian HealthCare, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Geisinger Cancer Center.
In honoring Debbie's wishes, there will be no services, but donations can be made in her memory to an animal rescue of your choice.
Arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 24, 2019