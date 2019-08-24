Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hazus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Hazus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Hazus Obituary
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Hazus, 65, of Ashley, passed away peacefully on Thursday at Guardian HealthCare, Nanticoke, after a lengthy and brave battle with cancer.

Debbie was born Sept. 19, 1953 at Burtonwood AFB in Lancashire, England to the late Francis and Ann Hazus. In 1969, she moved with her family to Mountain Top, where she graduated from Crestwood High School.

Debbie was lovingly known for her unique sense of humor, quick wit and endless jokes. She enjoyed spending time in nature and had a passion caring for all animals. Her contagious laughter and one-of-a-kind stories will be greatly missed. She is at peace and reunited with her loving dog, Blackie, whom she missed so much.

Preceding her in death were her parents; Francis and Ann; brother, Mark Hazus; and uncle, Paul Petiack.

Surviving are her siblings; Barbara Flaminio and her husband, Jim; Richard Hazus and his wife, Martha; Denise Silverberg and her husband, Mark; sister-in-law Joann Hazus; aunt Judy Petiack; life-long friend Gene Kozie; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian HealthCare, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Geisinger Cancer Center.

In honoring Debbie's wishes, there will be no services, but donations can be made in her memory to an animal rescue of your choice.

Arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now