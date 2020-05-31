Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Deborah A. Smith Obituary
Deborah A. Smith of Wilkes-Barre passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born May 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Anna May Storm. She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1974. She was the owner/operator of Ike's Glyn Tavern in Wilkes-Barre.

She and her husband Dwight celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on May 8, 2020. Also surviving are children, Nicole Smith, Wilkes-Barre; Dwight and his wife, Ashley Smith, Wilkes-Barre; Gary and his fiancée, Brittany Smith, Newport News, Va.; Ashley Smith, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Desiree, Chase, Lucas, Kyleigh; brothers, Fred and Bob Judge.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mark Schappert; son, David Smith and grandson, Alex.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020
