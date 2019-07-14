|
Deborah Ann Miller, 64, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, at her home.
Deborah was born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 3, 1955, the daughter of Francis Tobin and the late Lucy Altemose.
Deborah was preceded in death by a son, Roger Miller; brothers, Daniel and Arthur Rossi; stepfather, Jack Altemose.
Surviving are a daughter, Tamie Miller; sons, Harry and Mark Miller; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jewel Nichols, Tina Shemanski and Lori Altemose; stepsons, David, Jeremy and Brian Wildoner; numerous nieces and nephews; her companion, Jerry Wildoner.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc.. 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 14, 2019