Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
Deborah Campbell Obituary

Deborah Campbell, 68, of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home with family by her side.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Tobin Pekar and was employed as an office manager/bookkeeper for Plymouth Graphics. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took wonderful care of her family and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Anthony Pekar and Sharon Pekar.

She is survived by her loving husband, with whom she would have celebrated 51 years with on July 26, Clyde Campbell; daughters, Betty Ford, Nanticoke; and Stacey Kurutz and her husband, Mike; Edwardsville; six grandchildren, David, Brittney and Dakota Ford; and Marissa, Michael and Eric Kurutz; and seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Marge and Bill Pollock, Forty Forty; Marianne Carey, Forty Fort; Harry Pekar Jr., Wilkes-Barre; Linda Ravert, Larksville; and nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. with casual dress for her family and close friends at Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information, to leave the family an online condolence or to view a video tribute to Deborah.


