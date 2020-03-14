Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Queen of the Apostles Parish Church
Avoca, PA
Deborah Kerish Obituary
Deborah Kerish, 55, of Duryea, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Pittston, Aug. 31, 1964, and was the daughter of Anna Papiesz Kerish and the late Frank Kerish.

Debbie was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, class of 1982. She worked for many years for MARK DATA, Lady Carroll garments and was currently employed by Keystone Automotive, West Pittston. She was a social member of the Duryea American Legion, the Duryea Polish Falcons and the Duryea V.F.W.

In addition to her mother, Debbie is survived by her son, Robert Kroptavich and his girlfriend, Caitlin McKinley, West Pittston; her companion of over 34 years, Anthony Kroptavich, her brother, Frankie Joe Kerish, Exeter; sisters Barbara Kerish, Wilkes-Barre; and Mary Ryan and her husband, Bob, Stroudsburg. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Lillian Kroptavich; father-in-law, William Kroptavich; sister-in-law, Christine Kroptavich; brother-in-law, William Kroptavich; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Sunday evening at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca, officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Interment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020
