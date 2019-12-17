|
Deborah Lewis, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family while in the care of Regional Hospital in Scranton.
Debbie was born April 20, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Partilla Mihoch.
She was a member of the Tunkhannock Area graduating class of 1965. In earlier years, Debbie was employed by Charmin (Procter & Gamble) and retired from the Wyoming County correction facility. Debbie enjoyed her retirement at her home at Lake Carey, gardening, crafting and sitting in her backyard. She was a past member of the Lake Carey Sportsmen's club.
In recent years, she was a guest at The Gardens, Tunkhannock.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Crystal and husband, Tim Posten; grandson, Nick Posten and wife, Rachael; two great-granddaughters, Leah Marie and Harper Lynne; brother, Jonathan Mihoch and partner, Patrick Murphy; sister, Rebekah Durland and husband, Kevin; nieces, Jenn Durland and Stacy Mihoch Bowman; and nephew, Mark Durland.
The Rev. Brode, pastor, of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tunkhannock, will preside over a private graveside service in Sunnyside Cemetery.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date
Arrangements and care have been entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
The family would like to thank all the staff at The Gardens in Tunkhannock, along with the doctors and nurses at Regional Hospital in Scranton
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meshoppen Cat Rescue or the Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen, Tunkhannock.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019