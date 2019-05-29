Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Deborah M. Fries Obituary
Deborah M. Fries, 69, of Marjorie Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, died Friday evening, May 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Weisberg.

She had been employed by Misericordia University as assistant director of adult education. She had resided in Wilkes-Barre area since 1976.

Debbie will be missed by her husband, children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Donald O.; daughter, Jubilee Wested Hillman; son, Charly Wested; and stepdaughters, Kiersten Zweibaum and Ingrid Bowers; brothers, Ira and Harold Weisberg; sister, Susan Macfarlane, 10 grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives can call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lungevity Foundation, 227 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604.

For information or to send the family a condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019
