Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Deborah M. Thiemann Obituary

Deborah M. Thiemann, 63, of Main Street, Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Naomi Siegal Pecukonic.

Deborah was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1973, and had been employed by Geisinger Medical Group as a phlebotomist.

Preceding her in death were sons, James Skordensky, 2001; Matthew E. Skordensky, 2016; and sister, Karen Pecukonic, 2008.

Surviving are husband, Robert; children, Joanne Cipressi, Bristol; Robert Shordensky Jr., Nanticoke; Robin Murphy, Austin, Texas; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.


