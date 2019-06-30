Deborah Schwartz Rudy, 64, of Mountain Top, died Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Butler Schwartz.



Mrs. Rudy was preceded in death by the first love of her life, husband, Philip Rudy, who was the original owner of Circles on the Square for the past 35 years. Debi took the wheel and kept it open, so his legacy can live on. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Zukowski and Mary Dougherty.



She also leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law, Carolyn Rogus; brother-in-law, Thomas Rogus, Manville, N.J.; many loved cousins, nieces and nephews, several closest friends and brother, Fred Schwartz, Florida.



Deborah will sorely miss the second loves of her life, her precious dogs, Teddy and Miss Brownie.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre and graduate from Meyers High School in 1972. Debi began her career at Bell Telephone and went on to work for attorney Carl Frank for 35 years. Her favorite hobbies were reading, counted cross stitch and listening to NPR. She was a communicant of St. Nicholas Church.



Upon her wishes, burial service will be private. A Memorial Mass will be determined at a later date.



It was also her wish for any contributions in memory, be sent to St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre. PA 18701.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service, Wilkes-Barre. www.LehmanFuneralHome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019