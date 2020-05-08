|
Deborah Sobeck, 63, of Harveys Lake, went home to God on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after an eight-year courageous battle with cancer.
She was a very kind, compassionate, caring and generous person who handled her illness with an amazingly positive attitude, grace and dignity. She was known for hosting many large parties at her home with her husband and making everyone feel welcome.
She was born in Kingston, raised first in Luzerne and later moved to Dallas. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred Radnovich Gulla. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Harveys Lake.
She was a 1974 graduate of Dallas Area High School and a 1978 graduate of College Misericordia with a Bachelor of Science in biology. She was partners with her husband in several businesses, including Four Seasons Golf Club, Exeter, from 1991 to 2000, and was CFO of their family construction consulting and real estate development/management businesses.
She was also employed after college for several years as a senior lab technician at Schott Optical Glass, Duryea.
She was a member of Wyoming Rotary Club, the Westmoreland Club, where she was a member of the Entertainment Committee for 15 years, and a past member and bulletin editor for Harveys Lake Women's Service Club. She was a recipient of the prestigious Rotary "Paul Harris Fellow" award, the highest award in Rotary, which is given to a person who has made outstanding contributions to the local and international community.
Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and living on Harveys Lake, where she visited many of her friends with her husband by boat. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed being a member of a book club with several of her high school classmates. She also kept in touch with her many close friends from high school and was the chairperson of four high school class reunions.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mark, along with sons, Michael, Dallas, and his fiancée, Katherine Darby; Richard and his wife, Jennifer, Dallas; and step-granddaughter, Abrielle Garrahan; and daughter, Jennifer Bonanni and her husband, Steven, Bellefonte; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake, at a future date.
Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale.
Debbie's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff (now friends) at The Henry Cancer Center for eight years of compassionate and expert care and the ICU staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for amazing end-of-life care. Also, Doctors Alan Boonin, Barry Pernikoff, Robert Rostock and Raghava Reddy Levaka Veera, for their care above and beyond the call of duty.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 Second St., Harveys Lake, PA 18618, or The Henry Cancer Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, 1000 E. Mountain Blvd., Bear Creek Twp., PA 18702.
Arrangements are from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020