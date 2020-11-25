Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Waltich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann Waltich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Ann Waltich Obituary

Debra Ann Waltich, 55, of Pringle, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, at home.

Debbie graduated Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1983. She was employed as an optician locally until her medical condition took her away from her passion.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rockford J. Stout Sr.; and father-in-law, James M. Waltich Sr.

Surviving her are loving husband of 35 years, Willard F. Waltich; daughter, EmilyAnn Waltich; son, Michael Anthony Waltich; daughter-in-law, Karlee Sprague; and grandson, Cameron J. Waltich. Also by her mother, Pearl Eyerman Stout; brother, Rockford J. Stout Sr.; sister, Michele McCloskey; as well as numerous brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Her greatest joy was her grandson, Cameron James, and always being there for her family and friends. She was an avid reader, and loved making her home the "everyone's" home and safe place.

Her family would like to thank her extraordinary medical team for her treatment, like she was their own family.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Followed by a celebration of her life at her home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Candy's Place, Forty Fort.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -