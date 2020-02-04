Home

Debra J. Silveri Hammeran

Debra J. Silveri Hammeran Obituary
Debra J. Silveri Hammeran, 64, of West Pittston, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at ManorCare, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 2, 1955, she was the daughter of Joan Shotwell Silveri, West Pittston, and the late Albert Silveri.

She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and had worked as a beautician.

In addition to her mother, surviving are her brother, Bruce Silveri and his wife, Barbara, West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Debbie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020
