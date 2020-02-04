|
Debra J. Silveri Hammeran, 64, of West Pittston, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at ManorCare, Kingston.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 2, 1955, she was the daughter of Joan Shotwell Silveri, West Pittston, and the late Albert Silveri.
She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and had worked as a beautician.
In addition to her mother, surviving are her brother, Bruce Silveri and his wife, Barbara, West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020