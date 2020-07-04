Home

Debra J. Sulitka

Debra J. Sulitka Obituary

Debra J. Sulitka, 57, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1962, in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of Marilyn Nisbet Weaver and the late Frederick Weaver.

She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.

Debbie was employed for 14 years by Wyoming Valley West as a custodian.

She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved Elvis and her dogs, Sierra and Mandy.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, Fred Weaver; and her mother-in-law, Jean Sulitka.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, George; sons, Jared Sulitka and Derek Sulitka; and mother, Marilyn Weaver; sisters, Carole Mesaris, Kingston; Susan (Edward) Keefe, Plymouth; Diane Young, Plymouth; brother, Fred and wife, Johnine, Kingston Twp.; father-in-law, Robert J. Sulitka; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Gideon Gaitano officiating.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of service Monday.


