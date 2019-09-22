|
|
Debra Renee Skesavage, 57, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Clement and Florence Mazur Skesavage.
Debra was a graduate of Wyoming Area School District, Class of 1980.
Surviving are her companion of 14 years, James Bernardoni, Exeter; and siblings, Scott and his wife, Debbie, West Pittston; Keith Skesavage, Forty Fort; and Lynda and her husband, Thomas Hyzenski, Harding; along with many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Totes.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. James Tracy, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 22, 2019