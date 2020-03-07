|
Deloras J. Asklar, 85, of Forty Fort, passed into eternal life surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020, at her home.
Her beloved husband was the late Clement M. "Clem" Asklar, who passed away June 18, 2014. Together, Clem and Deloras shared 60 beautiful years of marriage.
Born May 9, 1934, in Forty Fort, Deloras was one of four children born to the late Joseph and Helen Bagonyi DaSilva.
Raised in Forty Fort, Deloras was a graduate of the former Forty Fort High School.
Prior to her retirement, Deloras was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
Deloras was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
A woman of many enjoyments, Deloras especially enjoyed crocheting, working her daily word search puzzles, and baking for her family. Above all, her greatest enjoyment in life was being surrounded by her loved ones. She will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Helen DaSilva, and her husband, Clem, Deloras was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond and John DaSilva; and her sister, Marie Chiazza.
Deloras is survived by her daughter, Wanda Andrews and her husband, Joseph Sr., Forty Fort; her grandson, Joseph Andrews Jr., Forty Fort; and her great-grandsons, Joseph Andrews III and Jonathan Andrews, both of Forty Fort; as well as her numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Deloras' Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her Pastor, officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.In keeping with Deloras' wishes, the viewing will be private for the immediate family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For additional information or to send Deloras' family a message of condolence, visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2020