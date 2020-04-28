Home

Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Delores T. Shershen

Delores T. Shershen Obituary
Delores T. Shershen, 88, of Larksville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plymouth on Sept. 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie Stelmachovicz Talmon.

She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1948.

She was a member of St. John The Baptist Church, Larksville.

In her earlier years, she managed Plymouth Dress Co., Plymouth.

Later, she was the proprietor of Della Robbia Crafts and Seasonal Decorations, located at Kingston corners. Delores worked alongside her daughter, Joan, for 29 years until her retirement.

Her love of basketball led her to become the "towel lady" for Holy Redeemer's team for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Joseph; and sister, Florence Wysowski.

Surviving are her daughter, Joan Warunek and her husband, James, Kingston; and grandson, Jared and his wife, Randi, Lacey, Wash.

All services will be private due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2020
