Delphine George, 75, of Avoca, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
Born in Dupont, June 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie Gerlak Zondlo.
Delphine graduated from Jenkins Twp., High School and attended business school. She started working for Franklin First Federal Bank, Pittston, that after several years became M&T Bank, then worked and retired from Spojnia Credit Union, Scranton, in 2006.
Delphine was a member of Holy Mother Of Sorrows, Dupont, where she served on the parish committee and taught Sunday school for many years. She always enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors with her husband, Ned.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley Jr. and Edwin Zondlo; and infant grandchild, Colton David George.
She is survived by her husband, Ned George, Avoca; children, Ned George Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Avoca, Kevin George and his partner, Carrie Kolankoski, Scranton, Kimberlee George Hallstead and her husband, Mark, Springbrook; grandchildren, Matthew Hallstead, Utah, Brooke, Swiftwater, and Dalton George, Avoca. Also surviving is her sister, Romaine and husband, Dominick Troiani, Pittston; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Mother Of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Zbigniew Dawid officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave. Danville, PA 17822.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020