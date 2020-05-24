|
|
Delphine J. Spagnuolo, 85 of Quakertown and formerly of Bear Creek, passed away Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.
Born in Gary, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jennie (Stella) Pascucci, and Josephine (Casaia) Pascucci.
Delphine was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, after graduation she worked at Gortz Frocks in Hudson as a seamstress. In 1956, she married the love of her life and moved to Quakertown, where she was employed as a hairstylist at Darle's Beauty Salon until she retired at age 75. She was also a member of St. Isadore's Church, Quakertown.
Delphine, affectionately known as "Del" was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was hard working, loved to stay busy, and always had a smile on her face and a kind word. She had a keen eye for detail which made her an exceptional stylist and seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, dancing and the beach. Each year she vacationed in Wildwood Crest, N.J., where she is fondly remembered watching the sandpipers running at the water's edge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl P. Spagnuolo on Oct. 27, 2017, brothers Henry "Butch" Pascucci Jr., Bruce Pascucci Sr., and sister Lillian F. Bechetti.
Surviving are her daughter, Antoinette Lochetto and her husband, Joseph, Dresher; son, Carl Spagnuolo and his wife, Jan, North Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Amber Spagnuolo, Gina Milner and her husband, Andy; Lauren Brimhall and her husband, Sean; Jake and Jaden Thrift; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Hamilton and her husband, Richard, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Geraldine Rivard and her husband, Andre, Glastonbury, Conn.; and Jennifer Collura and her husband, James, Exeter; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp., at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made in Delphine's name to St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
For additional information or to leave Delphine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020