More Obituaries for Delphine Opet
Delphine Theresa Opet

Delphine Theresa Opet Obituary
Our beloved Delphine Theresa Opet of Miami, Fla., went to heaven Aug. 18, 2019, at Villa Maria Nursing Center, with her family at her side.

She was born Dec. 23, 1951, to Carl and Alberta Zaleskas Opet in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and was raised in Laurel Run. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in Georgetown. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School and Wilkes College. Shortly after graduating from Wilkes, she moved to Miami, where she pursued her teaching career and met Junior.

Delphine was a loving and generous woman, who shared her kindnesses with her family and her students at Dade County High School, where she taught English for more than 35 years. She frequently returned to Pennsylvania for family events and welcomed family when they visited Florida. She loved animals and had many pets throughout the years, including cats, dogs and an enormous turtle who entered her kitchen through the doggie door.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior, who passed away June 12, 2019, and by her brother, Edward Opet.

Delphine is survived by her sisters, Louise Sulitka, Camillus, N.Y.; twin sister, Diane Thomas, Hanover Twp.; Joan Rojsuontikul and her husband, Pong, Woodbridge, Va.; and Marisue Sack and her husband, Shawn, Kingston; sister-in-law, Heidi M. Opet, Fulton, Md.; brothers, Thomas Opet and his wife, Denise, Baldwinsville, N.Y.; Paul Opet and his wife, Maria, Kennewick, Wash.; and James Opet and his wife, Mary, Gladstone, N.J.; several nieces and nephews; cousins; the Garrido family, Florida; and many friends.

Delphine will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Funeral services were held at Caballero Rivera Southern in Miami, Fla.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 7, 2019
