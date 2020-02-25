Home

Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Denise Dulny Obituary
Denise Dulny, 62, of Duryea, formerly of Dupont, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Bill Reardon.

Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Dorothy Zigmont Dulny. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1975, and Lackawanna Junior College with a degree in business studies. Denise worked for the federal government for 30 years with the agencies of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tobyhanna Army Depot and the United States Marshal Service in both Virginia and Scranton as a criminal specialist until her retirement.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.

Denise's love of traveling sent her to many islands and Europe. She was also an avid gardener.

She is survived by sister, Cherly Reardon and her husband, Bill, Duryea; aunt, Barbara Dulney, Throop; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To leave a condolence for Denise's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 25, 2020
