Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Barney St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Denise J. Dwyer Kairo


1967 - 2019
Denise J. Dwyer Kairo Obituary
Denise J. Dwyer Kairo, 52, of Luzerne, and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Nov. 9, 1967, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Wayne and Joan Schwab Dwyer. She was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1985.

She worked for Key Impact Sales, Odenton, Md.

Denise was an avid football fan, especially of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Steelers, and she had a great love for animals.

Denise was a former member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 644, Swoyersville.

She is a gift of life donor.

She and her husband, Jeffery, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary Oct. 25.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by brother, Brian and his wife, Kathy Dwyer, Mountain Top.

Her greatest joy in life were her nephews, Brian Wayne and Matthew Robert Dwyer.

Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her loving dog, Gracie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Aloysius Church, Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in United Methodist Cemetery, Trucksville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019
