Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Bukofski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise L. Bukofski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise L. Bukofski Obituary

Denise L. Bukofski, 67, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Russel and Dorothy Hamshay Waychio.

Denise was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Nanticoke Eagles Club. She was a member of St. Faustina Parish. She was a loving wife, stepmother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rusty Waychio.

Denise is survived by her husband of 34 years, Walter "Wally" Bukofski; stepchildren, Nicholas Bukofski and his wife, Daisy; Beth Ann Eddy and her husband, Justin; grandchildren, Nicholas Bukofski Jr., Zack Davies and his wife, Morgan; Brandon Bukofski; Justin Eddy; and Mason Bukofski; and aunt, Irene Gregory.

Private funeral arrangements are from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

Should you wish to leave a condolence for Denise's family, please visit our website at www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -