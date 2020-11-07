Home

Denise Lositski born Dec. 25, in Scranton, died of natural causes earlier this year.

She was the daughter of Marilyn Lositski and the late Donald Lositski. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School, and also graduated from the Empire Beauty School.

Prior to her retirement, she was the originator and owner of Creative Nails in Dunmore. Denise was always a faithful Christian and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

She is also survived by her brother, Donald, Dunmore.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, David.

There will be no viewings due to the lockdown.


