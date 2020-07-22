Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church
715 Hawthorne St.
Avoca, PA
Denise Tomasko, 35, of Avoca, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Belleville, N.J., on Oct. 14, 1984, and was the daughter of Michael and Joan (Kuchinski) Tomasko.

Denise attended Pittston Area High School, she was an employee of the Avoca Convenient Food Mart and the Avoca Deli.

She was preceded in death by her two infant sisters; and her beloved grandmother, Ruthie.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Megan and Emma Fallon and Jacob Tomasko. Also surviving are her sister, Laura Lombardi and her husband, Nuncio; nephews, Gerard, James and Nicholas Lombardi; her long-time companion, John Ferack; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. If attending the Mass, kindly use your discretion, masks are mandatory in the church.

Arrangements are made from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

