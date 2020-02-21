|
Dennis F. Jacob Sr., 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 17 , 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz.
He was the beloved eldest son of the late Frank D. and Margaret T. (née O'Connor) Jacob , Mountaintop.
Born in Levittown, L.I., N.Y., he grew up in Levittown, Pa.
He graduated from St. Michael the Archangel Grade School and attended Neshaminy High School .
Dennis was proud to have served his country enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Lance Corporal in 1975.
It was during this time while working motor transport and delivering supplies to the front lines during the Vietnam War that he developed his love of trucking.
He was the recipient of the National Service Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
Anyone who knew Dennis knew that he had the cleanest, shiniest truck heading down the highway.
He was extremely proud to have owned several trucks throughout his career and at the time of his passing was an "owner/operator" for CRS Logistics, Schnecksville.
His love of trucking and the open road was passed on to his sons, Jeff and Dennis Jr.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was pre-deceased by his nephew, Joseph M. Jacob Jr.
Dennis is survived by his loving companion, Lynda Fairweather; his children, Jeffrey (Bernadette); Wilkes-Barre; Kim (Shawn) O'Karma, California; Brandi (Richard) Pace, Germany; Robert, Oregon; Dennis Jr. (Cyndi), Mountain Top; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Robert) Knight; Joseph and Barry (Deborah), all of Mountain Top, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
"Breaker, Breaker 1-9...I've come down the road for the last time."
May the angels ride with you, Dennis.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 21, 2020