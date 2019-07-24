Home

Dennis J. Perfetto


1950 - 2019
Dennis J. Perfetto Obituary
Dennis J. Perfetto, 69, of Larksville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 20, 1950, son of the late George and Helen Sabola Perfetto.

He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving several medals including the Navy Achievement Medal with combat V.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George.

Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis and his wife, Sue Perfetto, Williamson, N.Y.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 24, 2019
